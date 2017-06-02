Call for support

/ Front page / News

CORAL Coast Carnival organisers are calling for more support from the people of Sigatoka as the festival draws to an end tomorrow.

The carnival is themed Municipalities advocacy against climate change from the Salad Bowl to the Coral Coast in a bid to create more awareness on the issue of climate change.

Carnival committee chairman Tulsi Ram said more needed to be done to protect the environment.

"Most know that the Salad Bowl is termed so because a lot of the farmers produce vegetables and we have a lot of resorts down at the coast and we want to protect our resources," he said.

"We want to continue producing vegetables and that could change if climate change continues to impact us.

"We can all help combat climate change by doing small responsible acts like putting rubbish in the bins."

Mr Ram said it cost them about $60,000 to organise this year's carnival.

Seven contestants are vying for the Miss Coral Coast title.