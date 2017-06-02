Jail time for $4m scam

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Katia. Picture: JONA KONATACI

FORMER acting deputy official receiver at the Ministry of Justice Viliame Katia, who was convicted of three counts of abuse of office, was sentenced to 14 years imprisonment yesterday.

Katia pleaded guilty to all 11 corruption-related counts

He was charged by the Fiji Independent Commmission Against Corruption (FICAC) with three counts of abuse of office for gain, four counts of forgery, three counts of abuse of office, and one count each of embezzlement by servant, giving false information to public servant, and unauthorised modification of data and one count of obtaining a financial advantage.

About $4 million was involved.

The alleged offences took place between 2008 and 2015.

While delivering his sentence, Magistrate Shageeth Somaratne said the court played an important role in imposing sentences on such cases and it must be effective in order to deter others from committing similar criminal acts.

Katia has to serve a minimum period of 12 years in prison before he will be eligible for parole.