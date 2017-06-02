Tuvalu sets up warning system

/ Front page / News

TUVALU'S Prime Minister Enele Sopoaga says the installation and commissioning of Early Warning Systems (EWS) in Tuvalu puts the aspirations of island communities on outer islands physically into real perspectives.

Mr Sopoaga highlighted this while launching the documentary about the installation of EWS in Tuvalu in Suva last night.

"With these EWS, island communities are more secure and ready to react and response should there be implementing weather patterns," he said.

The documentary Linking the Islands looks at how Tuvalu is addressing challenges that communities face, including the installation of a Disaster Early Warning System.

The documentary highlights the second phase of the National Adaptation Program of Action (NAPA).