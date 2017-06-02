Fiji Time: 4:26 PM on Friday 2 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Tuvalu sets up warning system

Litia Cava
Friday, June 02, 2017

TUVALU'S Prime Minister Enele Sopoaga says the installation and commissioning of Early Warning Systems (EWS) in Tuvalu puts the aspirations of island communities on outer islands physically into real perspectives.

Mr Sopoaga highlighted this while launching the documentary about the installation of EWS in Tuvalu in Suva last night.

"With these EWS, island communities are more secure and ready to react and response should there be implementing weather patterns," he said.

The documentary Linking the Islands looks at how Tuvalu is addressing challenges that communities face, including the installation of a Disaster Early Warning System.

The documentary highlights the second phase of the National Adaptation Program of Action (NAPA).








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65380.6348
JPY 54.506051.5060
GBP 0.37420.3662
EUR 0.43140.4194
NZD 0.69170.6587
AUD 0.65930.6343
USD 0.48590.4689

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 02nd, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Do not panic'
  2. 'I will definitely come back'
  3. 12 refugees in Fiji
  4. $4m for training
  5. Key team positions
  6. Shot in the arm for diabetics
  7. Solutions needed for past problems
  8. Fijians clash
  9. Everyone matters in industry: A-G
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. $16k freight scam Saturday (27 May)
  2. Boy dies, family seeks answers Tuesday (30 May)
  3. Pastors, villagers burn items allegedly used in witchcraft Tuesday (30 May)
  4. Designer under investigation Monday (29 May)
  5. Inquiry bid foiled Saturday (27 May)
  6. Headman to challenge decision Tuesday (30 May)
  7. Police investigate elderly man's death Wednesday (31 May)
  8. Zaira gets congeniality Monday (29 May)
  9. Devil blamed for rape Thursday (01 Jun)
  10. 3 doors of a home Saturday (27 May)