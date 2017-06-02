Man denies drug charge

/ Front page / News

A MAN charged with unlawful cultivation of marijuana yesterday denied that the 32 plants seized by a police operation team were from his farm.

Acura Qaranivalu, who appeared before Justice Salesi Temo at the High Court in Suva, is representing himself in the case.

It is alleged that on January 3, 2012, at Varavu farm in Daku Village, Naceva, Kadavu, Mr Qaranivalu cultivated 11 kilograms of marijuana.

The second prosecution witness, a former police officer, Waisele Savu, who was stationed at the Kadavu Police Station during the time of the incident, said the team received information that there was cultivation of illicit drug at Varavu farm.

Mr Savu informed the court that the team then proceeded to the farm and conducted a raid, during which they found the plants believed to be marijuana.

He said the team of five officers were informed that the farm belonged to Mr Qaranivalu.

During cross examination, Mr Qaranivalu asked Mr Savu if he was really sure that the farm which they raided belonged to him because he neither owned any land nor a house in the village.