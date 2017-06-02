Soldiers reminded of oath, duty, role

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama watches the new recruits march-past during the passing-out parade at the Force Training Group ground in Nasinu yesterday. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama yesterday urged the 124 new soldiers of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) to stay true to the oath they have made for the Fijian people and the country.

While addressing the officers in the iTaukei language, Mr Bainimarama told them that the task before them was not an easy one.

"Military life is not easy, it requires courage. You need to endure the challenges in order for you to learn the things that you were not familiar with before," he said.

Mr Bainimarama reminded the soldiers to believe in themselves first as they would be given more responsibilities to take care of.

"You might be called in for peacekeeping duties and maybe called in to look after our country from those who want to create conflict in our country. Fiji is honoured because of the role it plays in maintaining peace in the Middle East and I am sure that you will seek to continue this legacy."

Meanwhile, Jiujiuwa Takele, 19, who was awarded the best All Round Recruit Award, described the 14 weeks training as rewarding.

"This has always been part of my dream and that is to become a soldier," he said. "My parents divorced when I was only three and ever since then my stepfather has been very supportive of me becoming an officer and he is a captain in the RFMF."

Hundreds of people witnessed the event yesterday afternoon.