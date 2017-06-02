Help the blind

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji School for the Blind students from left, Melaia Sewasewa, 8, Victor Koroduaduaraga, 10, Joji Qarimani, 9, and Alumita Gonerogo, 9, are all smiles after receiving the cheque during the presentation at The Fiji Times office board room in Suva y

THE Fiji Times Fiji Sixes charity provided timely assistance to students from the Fiji Society for the Blind for their Appeal Time for the Blind initiative which commenced on May 24 and will be held until August 24.

Fiji Sixes gave $5000 to help the school fund the various programs.

Fiji Society for the Blind president Shaheen Asgar said they were quite fortunate that people were willing to contribute to the welfare of the blind and visually impaired children to ensure they had better lives.

"So what we are doing is to make their lives better so they can perform independently," he said yesterday.

"With the funds we received we have been able to fund braille machines for the children, help with the running of the hostel, and cater for the outreach programs, the integration programs and also for the general running of the Fiji Society for the Blind."

There are 29 students in the school, 16 of whom are boarders.

Mr Asgar said it was a challenge for the organisation to take in blind children from maritime and rural areas as people do not have a proper understanding of their role in society.

He said the school was committed to ensure its students secure employment in the civil service, financial institutions and other reputable organisations.

Two former students from the school are pursuing further studies at universities in Australia and Morocco.

Fiji Times Ltd publisher Hank Arts said the company was committed to ensure that the school received enough financial assistance in the duration of their appeal period.

Donations can be made by contacting the school through 3382966 or e-mail to fjsb@connect.com.fj