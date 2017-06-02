Fiji Time: 4:25 PM on Friday 2 June

Shot in the arm for diabetics

Monika Singh
Friday, June 02, 2017

INSULIN syringes handed over to the National Diabetes Centre will be distributed to patients who cannot afford them, says Doctor Lisi Finiasi, the medical officer in charge.

The centre was given about 1000 insulin syringes by the Petero Civoniceva Foundation yesterday which was bought from proceeds from their Dash for Diabetes event that was held last year.

Dr Finiasi said the syringes given to the centre would be distributed to patients who could not able to afford them and that included pensioners, people who were unemployed and those patients who were still in school.

"A packet of 10 can cost about $4.50 to $5 depending on where they buy it from," she said.

"One syringe is supposed to be used only once, however, most patients can't afford to because most of our patients are on morning and afternoon doses."

Dr Finiasi said the 10 syringes could only last a patient five days.

She said since their patient numbers were high they tended to run out of the supplies.

Petero Civoniceva Foundation co-founder Lauren Jagger said Dash for Diabetes was held annually as a means to raise awareness on the seriousness of diabetes in Fiji and to encourage people to help the cause.

Their partners in the program, Asco Motors, said it was honoured to be part of the project.








