Learning to protect traditions

THE Pan Pacific and South East Asia Women's Association (PPSEAWA) Fiji chapter organised a cultural workshop for women at Sabeto Village, Nadi, on Wednesday night in a bid to preserve traditional values and customs.

The initiative is a response to a story titled Culture loss a worry published by this newspaper earlier this month.

PPSEAWA Fiji chapter president Titilia Vuataki said the preservation of culture began at home.

"We have decided to visit and speak to the women of Sabeto Village in Nadi about the importance of reviving our iTaukei culture and at the same time create ways to be self-reliant," she said.

"We spoke about social, cultural and economic conditions that need to be improved in Fiji. It's a cycle and it all starts from the family."

She said spending quality time with family members and working together on activities such as gardening and planting traditional leaves like voivoi and tapa producing plants.

"This will help us to weave mats and do masi printing, at the same time teaching the upcoming generation to learn cultural art. Selling these products could generate income for these families which can boost their economic conditions."

Sabeto villager Liku Baleiwai said it was crucial that men of the village were empowered to preserve traditions.

"This workshop encouraged us to help the men in the village by earning money. I love planting and I plant bananas, watermelon, eggplant and root crops to feed my family," she said. "We have land and we've just harvested watermelon with my friend and it brought us about $1800, but it's good to learn other ways we can use our land to bring in more income for the family and at the same time contribute to keeping our cultural identity."