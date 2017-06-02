Fiji Time: 4:25 PM on Friday 2 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Learning to protect traditions

Kalesi Mele
Friday, June 02, 2017

THE Pan Pacific and South East Asia Women's Association (PPSEAWA) Fiji chapter organised a cultural workshop for women at Sabeto Village, Nadi, on Wednesday night in a bid to preserve traditional values and customs.

The initiative is a response to a story titled Culture loss a worry published by this newspaper earlier this month.

PPSEAWA Fiji chapter president Titilia Vuataki said the preservation of culture began at home.

"We have decided to visit and speak to the women of Sabeto Village in Nadi about the importance of reviving our iTaukei culture and at the same time create ways to be self-reliant," she said.

"We spoke about social, cultural and economic conditions that need to be improved in Fiji. It's a cycle and it all starts from the family."

She said spending quality time with family members and working together on activities such as gardening and planting traditional leaves like voivoi and tapa producing plants.

"This will help us to weave mats and do masi printing, at the same time teaching the upcoming generation to learn cultural art. Selling these products could generate income for these families which can boost their economic conditions."

Sabeto villager Liku Baleiwai said it was crucial that men of the village were empowered to preserve traditions.

"This workshop encouraged us to help the men in the village by earning money. I love planting and I plant bananas, watermelon, eggplant and root crops to feed my family," she said. "We have land and we've just harvested watermelon with my friend and it brought us about $1800, but it's good to learn other ways we can use our land to bring in more income for the family and at the same time contribute to keeping our cultural identity."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65380.6348
JPY 54.506051.5060
GBP 0.37420.3662
EUR 0.43140.4194
NZD 0.69170.6587
AUD 0.65930.6343
USD 0.48590.4689

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 02nd, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Do not panic'
  2. 'I will definitely come back'
  3. 12 refugees in Fiji
  4. $4m for training
  5. Key team positions
  6. Shot in the arm for diabetics
  7. Solutions needed for past problems
  8. Fijians clash
  9. Everyone matters in industry: A-G
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. $16k freight scam Saturday (27 May)
  2. Boy dies, family seeks answers Tuesday (30 May)
  3. Pastors, villagers burn items allegedly used in witchcraft Tuesday (30 May)
  4. Designer under investigation Monday (29 May)
  5. Inquiry bid foiled Saturday (27 May)
  6. Headman to challenge decision Tuesday (30 May)
  7. Police investigate elderly man's death Wednesday (31 May)
  8. Zaira gets congeniality Monday (29 May)
  9. Devil blamed for rape Thursday (01 Jun)
  10. 3 doors of a home Saturday (27 May)