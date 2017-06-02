Fiji Time: 4:26 PM on Friday 2 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Yasawa commits to hosting TV series

Kalesi Mele
Friday, June 02, 2017

THE Bose Vanua o Yasawa is expected to fully commit the island to the shooting of the French Survivor series, as well as other television shows from European countries for the rest of the year.

This was indicated in a statement from the Bose Vanua yesterday.

The television series is being shot in Yasawa with effect from April 27 and is due to be completed in the next few days.

Prior to the shooting, preparation had been ongoing from as early as March this year.

In a statement, Tui Yasawa Ratu Jone Cakautavatava thanked the French company engaged in the survivor series for their consideration and acceptance of levies and charges requested by landowners on the use of their land and unspoilt and pristine sandy beaches.

The Bose Vanua also agreed to set up the Yasawa Island Holding Company.

"The Bose Vanua and company secretariat will be headed by former Commissioner Eastern Tomasi Tui and will also include as and when required professionals such as lawyers, economists, engineers, accountants and other disciplines from people of Yasawa in the private and public sectors."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65380.6348
JPY 54.506051.5060
GBP 0.37420.3662
EUR 0.43140.4194
NZD 0.69170.6587
AUD 0.65930.6343
USD 0.48590.4689

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 02nd, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Do not panic'
  2. 'I will definitely come back'
  3. 12 refugees in Fiji
  4. $4m for training
  5. Key team positions
  6. Shot in the arm for diabetics
  7. Solutions needed for past problems
  8. Fijians clash
  9. Everyone matters in industry: A-G
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. $16k freight scam Saturday (27 May)
  2. Boy dies, family seeks answers Tuesday (30 May)
  3. Pastors, villagers burn items allegedly used in witchcraft Tuesday (30 May)
  4. Designer under investigation Monday (29 May)
  5. Inquiry bid foiled Saturday (27 May)
  6. Headman to challenge decision Tuesday (30 May)
  7. Police investigate elderly man's death Wednesday (31 May)
  8. Zaira gets congeniality Monday (29 May)
  9. Devil blamed for rape Thursday (01 Jun)
  10. 3 doors of a home Saturday (27 May)