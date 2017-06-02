Sewing machines for senior citizens centre

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Women Mereseini Vuniwaqa, left, inspects handicraft with Noor Nisha and Sajila Shankar at the Ba senior Citizens Community Centre yesterday. Picture: SHAYAL DEVI

AT least 70 senior citizens, part of the Ba Senior Citizens Community Centre, will be able to learn more livelihood skills with the contribution of four sewing machines from the Ministry of Women yesterday.

One of the members of the centre, Noor Nisha, said this was a good opportunity for senior citizens to learn a worthwhile skill.

"I am a tailor myself and I have been before I got married and I think this is a really good opportunity for us," the 77-year-old said.

Centre chairman Daven Naidu commended the ministry and said they were looking for avenues to grow the skills of their members.

Mr Naidu said they had sought more assistance through the budget allocation for next year to allow more growth and called on greater involvement with the National Council of Older Persons.

Minister for Women Mereseini Vuniwaqa delivered the equipment to the centre yesterday.

"I like that request because it's not often that I get requests for equipment, especially senior citizens creating things and it told me this centre has very active members," she said.

She said they had been paying attention to the National Council of Older Persons.

"That's something we have been paying attention to, especially with the budget coming up and to see what's expected under the National Council of Older Persons."

Mrs Vuniwaqa said according to law, the national body needed to be very active with its district and divisional committees.

"I am not seeing that link with the national body. That's something I would like to look at in the next financial year.

"I want to see that link between the divisional and national level become much stronger and that the concerns and ideas that come out of senior citizens in the district or divisions are taken to the national office."