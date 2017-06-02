41 harvesters for farms

/ Front page / News

FORTY-ONE cane harvesters will be deployed to cane farms around the country this year.

Sugar Cane Growers Council chief executive officer Sundresh Chetty said of this, 21 were supported by Government for farmers co-operatives.

Mr Chetty said the rest of the harvesters were either privately owned or owned by other farming bodies.

"In Labasa we currently have nine harvesters and are expecting another five or four harvesters in the next few weeks," Mr Chetty said.

"So this will bring the number of harvesters in the North to about 14.

"It may take some time for the five harvesters to reach our shores because they are being shipped from overseas."

Mr Chetty said Government had allocated $2 million in the 2016/2017 National Budget to help farmers and farmers co-operatives purchase harvesters.

Mr Chetty said canecutters would be utilised where harvesters could not operate, such as on hilly cane farms.

"The idea is that when we provide the harvesters for the flat (farms), canecutters from these areas are freed to work in farms in the hilly areas," he said.