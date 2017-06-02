Fiji Time: 4:25 PM on Friday 2 June

10-year wait for electricity

Serafina Silaitoga
Friday, June 02, 2017

CANE farmers in Wainikoro, Labasa, have pleaded with the Government to quicken the supply of electricity to the area because they have waited for 10 years.

Akisi Vinaka, a farmer of more than 30 years, told Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum during a talanoa session that posts for electricity lines were erected in the area 10 years ago.

"But every morning we wake up seeing these posts with no electricity supplied in our area," she said.

"Today, farmers are educated and want to use laptops and send letters through emails so we need electricity in our area.

"Also, can the Government please top up our bonus at times?"

Ms Vinaka said this would help farmers because the cost of living had increased.

On her plea for electricity supply, Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said they would get in touch with the authorities concerned.

But for the high cost of living, he told the farmers that Government had dropped VAT from 15 percent to nine per cent.

He said the prices of food items used mostly for meals in families had been made affordable for Fijians.








