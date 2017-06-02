Fiji Time: 4:25 PM on Friday 2 June

Everyone matters in industry: A-G

Serafina Silaitoga
Friday, June 02, 2017

EVERYONE matters in the sugar industry including canefarmers and lorry drivers, says Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

He called on sugar mill workers to treat them with respect.

Compared with the past where canefarmers were usually left on their own to supply cane, Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said that had now changed because Government saw farmers as major partners.

"They are stakeholders and we will include them in the entire plan. We cannot treat farmers as people out there left on their own to supply cane when they are part and parcel of the industry," he said.

"People in the mills need to understand that without farmers you don't have a job so it is very critical and they are your customers, your clients.

"Treat them with a level of respect and farmers need to understand that without mill workers they cannot supply their cane and there will be no sugar industry so it's a symbiotic relationship."

For landowners or lease holders, Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said they were equally important.

"Those leasing land or if there is no renewal of leases and the land lies idle, then there will be no cane production, people won't have an income and it diminishes the economic productivity," he said.

"When we don't have cane production, then the entire economy of a particular area goes into depression and the level of spending in Vanua Levu decreases so it's a multiplier effect both ways.

"If we don't understand how everyone fits into the equation then we will suffer but if everybody understands and supports each other, then the economy will do better as there is enormous potential in Vanua Levu."








