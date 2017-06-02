Fiji Time: 4:26 PM on Friday 2 June

Solutions needed for past problems

Serafina Silaitoga
Friday, June 02, 2017

CERTAIN things in the sugar industry could have been done better, says the Attorney-General and Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

While Government appreciates and recognises this fact, he said there was no point talking about it except to find a solution.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum pleaded with farmers to work with the Government and stakeholders to have a positive attitude towards building a vibrant and stronger sugar industry.

"We recognise the fact and appreciate the fact that certain things could have been done better, but there is no point talking about it if there is no solution and the solution is having the right team," he said.

"We have to find a solution and through strategic plan, Government is confident because we have the right people there,

"We have a lot of confidence in the board and seen tangible things change on the ground and we are asking you to work with us."

Out of the $10 million assistance given for canefarmers, $3.3m catered for payments to the northern farmers.

In a talanoa session with about 300 farmers in Labasa on Wednesday night, Mr Sayed-Khaiyum told them that Government was confident of the sugar industry because it had appointed a good team of leaders for the Fiji Sugar Corporation.

He told farmers that statistics had revealed a downfall in renewal of leases because of expiry since 1997.

"Vanua Levu suffered one of the largest non-renewal of leases and that has affected the sugarcane industry.

"Many people living along the Suva-Nausori corridor are from Labasa because they did not get their leases renewed," said Mr Sayed-Khaiyum.








