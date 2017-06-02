FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

/ Front page / News

GROG sessions at some places keep taking new twists.

At one particular place, there have been times when someone will text the person looking after the grog saying — taki.

There have also been times when two people being doped do not talk because they would pronounce things incorrectly and slur, so they just text each other.

Beachcomber heard they do have a conversation.

Earlier this week, Beachcomber's friend's friends arrived at his home for some grog.

While on the second basin, someone said the mix is waicala (weak).

Beachcomber's friend replied: "Dou it's after the third taki".

Pointing to another friend, he said: "I just got a text from him, the fallah said it's waicala".

So Beachcomber's friend did what he calls a Mulomulo mix and made it tight.

And everyone was happy swiping until the wee-hours of the morning.