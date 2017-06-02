Fiji Time: 4:26 PM on Friday 2 June

12 refugees in Fiji

Luke Rawalai
Friday, June 02, 2017

FIJI lacks the infrastructure to make it a permanent country of relocation for refugees.

Director of Immigration Nemani Vuniwaqa said this was why Fiji only acted as a holding and processing country for refugees.

Mr Vuniwaqa said the refugees were then later relocated to their permanent country of residence by international bodies such as International Organization for Migration and UNHCR — UN Refugee Agency.

"Currently we have a total of 12 confirmed refugees in the country," he said.

"These are refugees from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Eritrea, Congo, Ghana and other African countries.

"The current refugees were part of the 40 refugees that came to Fiji since 2006."

Mr Vuniwaqa said international bodies were working round-the-clock to relocate refugees to their permanent countries of residence.

"International bodies are working with the receiving countries to send refugees to and they look after these areas," he said.

"At the moment our biggest problem is monitoring those refugees who are moving into our borders without going through the standard procedures.

"We have a lot of these refugees moving among us needing our attention and we need to deal with these refugees."

Mr Vuniwaqa said refugees in Fiji were regulated by Section 5 of the Immigration Act 2003 which dealt with how refugees are processed.

"When one seeks asylum in Fiji they have to go through the Refugees Status Determination to become a confirmed refugee," he said.

"These are the processes and they are articulated clearly in the provisions of the law.

"Right now we have 12 confirmed refugees in the country and they are being supported by the UNHCR — UN Refugee Agency in terms of getting monetary allowance to access their basic rights to water, food and other provisions."








