$4m for training

IN a bid to improve and strengthen the quality of the 2018 polls, the Fijian Elections Office has pegged a budget of $4 million for training of election officials.

FEO commenced the recruitment process for trainers for the next general election yesterday.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem said his office was looking at shortlisting 100 suitably qualified skilled persons who would undergo special electoral training of trainers program before the FEO 80 trainers to train their staff.

"Just like in 2014, the Fijian Elections Office will be directly training the entire 17,000 election officials around the country in approximately 900 plus training sessions," he said.

"This time, the FEO plans to conduct an initial training directly after recruitment followed by refresher trainings closer to the election once we know the date of election."

Mr Saneem said the 80 casual short term positions would be spread around the country and interested applicants are required to state their preferred locations in their application forms.

"In total, there are over 18 locations for which we will be needing trainers.

"For the 2018 General Election, we intend to have most of our training for election officials on weekends so that those who are in weekday employment can attend to these trainings without any hassle to their daily employment.

"Similarly for trainer positions, persons who are in weekday employment are encouraged to apply because the trainings will be happening mostly in the weekends."

Mr Saneem said in terms of pay, shortlisted candidates who attend the one-week training of trainers program followed by the assessment within this program would be paid at the rate of $25,000 per annum for one week exercise.

"The successful candidates who thereafter conduct trainings will be paid for running trainings as packages or the training on a package basis."

He said for round one training, which was for four-hours, each trainer would be paid $150 per session which was inclusive of FNPF and tax.

"The full day training, eight-hour sessions, individual trainers will be paid $300 per person per session which is inclusive of FNPF and tax. The Fijian Elections Office has assured that training salaries is pegged at a higher rate to ensure we attract the best trainers we can."

Mr Saneem said the trainers were the backbone of the election as they would train officials who would be working on the ground during election.

He said his office has been tweaking on the training content since the review of the 2014 General Election.