2000 more new voters

Nasik Swami
Friday, June 02, 2017

THE Fijian Elections Office has registered about 2000 new voters since rolling the voter registration drive f on May 22.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem said apart from the new registrations, 20,000 people also corrected their voter registration details, replaced their voter cards and updated their details.

"So far in the first week, the Fijian Elections Office has received about 20,000 plus interested Fijians who have come to these drives, and corrected their details and we have registered over 2000 plus voters over this drive," he said.

"All in all, we would like to thank all those Fijians who have taken advantage of this."

The nationwide voter registration drive will end on July 1, 2017.








