+ Enlarge this image Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz speaks during the press conference at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

FIJI is all about celebration and happiness, says Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz, who is being hosted in the country by Tourism Fiji and Fiji Airways.

The actress, who starred in Bollywood blockbuster movies such as Rustom and Main Tera Hero, is in Fiji as part of an initiative to boost the number of visitor arrivals from the out-bound Indian market.

At a press conference in Suva yesterday, she gave an overview of her experience so far at some of Fiji's pristine tourist locations.

"I've tried so many kinds of adventure sports like jet-skiing and jet-boarding for the first time," she said.

"My only regret is that I am not here long enough, but I will definitely come back.

"There's lots of beautiful places all around the world, but the beautiful thing about Fiji is that it is not only beautiful to look at, but the people definitely is what makes it look more beautiful and memorable in a special way.

"It was all the little things, the feeling of community and the kava.

"It's been an amazing experience again for me and I am just more than anything honoured to bring this side out to India and showcase it on a big scale because I think that India should come down here."

As part of the initiative, also supported by Times of India, D'Cruz will feature in a travelogue where videos and images will air on India's Times Now channel, ET Panache, Delhi Times and Bombay Times at a later date.