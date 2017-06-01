Flying Fijians: French-based Nagusa joins camp

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:07PM COMPETITIONS between players for positions and a spot in the starting line-up is healthy for the Flying Fijians, says French-based Montpellier flyer Timoci Nagusa.

The 2015-2016 French Top 14 Rugby competition top try scorer said having a lot of competition for a spot in the team would really boost the competitiveness of the players.

"It's tough as a winger because we have a lot of wingers here. But competition is healthy for the team and every one has to step in order to get a call to play in the starting 15 for next week," Nagusa said.

Nagusa arrived into the country yesterday.

He joined camp and had his first training run with the team earlier today.