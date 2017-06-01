Fiji Time: 11:10 PM on Thursday 1 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Flying Fijians: French-based Nagusa joins camp

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Thursday, June 01, 2017

Update: 7:07PM COMPETITIONS between players for positions and a spot in the starting line-up is healthy for the Flying Fijians, says French-based Montpellier flyer Timoci Nagusa.

The 2015-2016 French Top 14 Rugby competition top try scorer said having a lot of competition for a spot in the team would really boost the competitiveness of the players.

"It's tough as a winger because we have a lot of wingers here. But competition is healthy for the team and every one has to step in order to get a call to play in the starting 15 for next week," Nagusa said.

Nagusa arrived into the country yesterday.

He joined camp and had his first training run with the team earlier today.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65540.6364
JPY 54.396651.3966
GBP 0.37520.3672
EUR 0.43180.4198
NZD 0.69230.6593
AUD 0.65630.6313
USD 0.48750.4705

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 01st, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Devil blamed for rape
  2. Houses for bachelors
  3. NFP eyes change
  4. Northern stars Krishna, Tuwai to lead birthday bash
  5. Call for free, fair election
  6. Bainimarama tours NZ naval ship
  7. Structural damage
  8. Fiji to lobby US support
  9. 'Stand up to disease'
  10. Asbestos in Suva; Public urged to stay 500m away

Top Stories this Week

  1. $16k freight scam Saturday (27 May)
  2. Boy dies, family seeks answers Tuesday (30 May)
  3. Pastors, villagers burn items allegedly used in witchcraft Tuesday (30 May)
  4. Designer under investigation Monday (29 May)
  5. Inquiry bid foiled Saturday (27 May)
  6. Headman to challenge decision Tuesday (30 May)
  7. Police investigate elderly man's death Wednesday (31 May)
  8. Zaira gets congeniality Monday (29 May)
  9. Contracts clarified Friday (26 May)
  10. 3 doors of a home Saturday (27 May)