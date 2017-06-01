Flying Fijians expect tough encounter with Australia

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:05PM FLYING Fijians hooker Sunia Koto says they are expecting a tough match against an Australian Wallabies outfit that is determined to be on top of the rugby world.

"I guess it will be a big occasion for them. They are currently going through a difficult moment so they trying to revive the interesting Australian rugby again, and they will try to start their campaign with a win," Koto said.

He said the Aussies would be using that as motivation when playing Fiji on June 10 in Melbourne.

He added that did not mean that the Flying Fijians would be taking the challenge lying down.

The 50 test hooker said they too would be preparing well for the match against the Wallabies.

The Flying Fijians had their training at the Bidesi Grounds earlier today.