Update: 7:03PM THIRTY eight houses out of the 42 completely destroyed by Tropical Cyclone Winston last year have been rebuilt.

The 38 families are also occupying their new houses in the village of Lavena on Taveuni.

Village headman Petero Waisea said only four families were left to get their homes rebuilt.

"Works are ongoing for the four houses that are left to be completed and we are looking at completion of the building by next week," Mr Waisea said.