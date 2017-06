/ Front page / News

Update: 7:00PM FIJIAN fashion designer Ilai Jikoiono was today released on a $500 bail by the Suva Magistrates Court.

Mr Jikoiono is charged with two counts of assault causing actual bodily harm for allegedly assaulting two women.

He was ordered to surrender his passport and to report to the Totogo Police Station once a month.

He will take his plea on July 13.