Update: 5:50PM SUGARCANE farmers in the North will focus on producing 600,000 to 800,000 tonnes of cane this year.

Sugarcane Growers Council CEO Sundresh Chetty has called on farmers in the North to ensure that all their canes were harvested to increase the mill's sugar productivity furthermore increasing revenue generation.

"We would never want to see leftover cane still standing when the crushing season ends," Mr Chetty said.