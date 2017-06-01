Fiji Time: 7:00 PM on Thursday 1 June

Elections office registers 2000 new voters

NASIK SWAMI
Thursday, June 01, 2017

Update: 5:34PM SINCE the launch of the nationwide voter registration drive on May 22, the Fijian Elections Office has registered more than 2000 new voters.

This was confirmed by Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem who said apart from the new registrations, 20,000 people also corrected their voter registration details, replaced their voter cards and updated their details.

"So far in the first week, the Fijian Elections Office has received about 20,000 plus interested Fijians who have come to these drives, and corrected their details and we have registered over 2000 plus voters over this drive," Mr Saneem said.

The nationwide voter registration drive will end of July 1.

At a glance:

Requirements for new registration:

- Birth certificate;

- A valid photo ID;

- In the case of a no valid photo ID, another voter would be required to verify.

Source: FEO








