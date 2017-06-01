Fiji Time: 7:00 PM on Thursday 1 June

Ex-deputy official receiver jailed to 14 years

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, June 01, 2017

Update: 5:32PM PUBLIC officials are appointed to serve the people of this country.

The public is entitled to expect the highest standards of conduct, honesty and integrity from them.

Resident Magistrate at the Suva Magistrates Court Magistrate Shageeth Somaratne made the comments while sentencing former acting deputy official receiver at the Ministry of Justice, Viliame Katia, to 14 years imprisonment this afternoon.

Katia, who was charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) had been convicted of 11 corruption-related offences.

He had pleaded guilty to the charges when he appeared before Mr Somaratne in March early this year.

He was convicted of three counts of abuse of office for gain, four counts of forgery, one count of embezzlement by servant, one count of false information to public servant, one count of unauthorised modification of data and one count of obtaining financial advantage.

Mr Somaratne said this sentence would be a reminder to other public officials that if they used their position for personal gains, they had to be prepared to serve long period in correction centers like Katia in this case.

Katia will have to serve a minimum period of 12 years in prison before he will be eligible for parole.








