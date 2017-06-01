Fiji Time: 7:00 PM on Thursday 1 June

Call to declare Wainadoi-Pac Harbour area tax free

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, June 01, 2017

Update: 4:15PM A CALL has been made to Government to declare Wainadoi to Pacific Harbour area a tax free zone.

Opposition Member of Parliament Ratu Suliano Matanitobua said the Wainadoi-Pacific Harbour zone had a lot of potential to develop a variety of industries.

"The region has land and labour. There is a need to develop the necessary infrastructure to attract investors to create jobs and add value to the local economy specifically and national economy generally," Ratu Suliano said in a statement issued by the Opposition Chambers.

He has also questioned the reason behind the delay of Navua being declared a town, which he described as a white elephant project.

He said if the Government was indeed serious to assist to help the people of Serua and Namosi region, it should instead opt for the tax free zone idea.

"The Navua town concept will just help some rich people and selected localities in Navua and oppress the poor who cannot afford to pay the town rate and other costs."








