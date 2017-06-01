Developing skills of people with disabilities

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image People living with disability who are now studying at APTC. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:06PM SKILLS of people living with disabilities in Fiji are being developed by the Australia-Pacific Technical College (APTC) to prepare them for entry into the workforce.

A statement from APTC noted this was also a way to enable them to explore further technical and vocational training opportunities.

They are being educated through APTC's Certificate II in Skills for Work and Vocational Pathways program.

Australian High Commissioner Margaret Twomey said Australia was strongly committed to assisting people with disabilities in developing countries to find pathways out of poverty, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region.

As part of their training, participants will undertake work placement with national organisations to gain relevant work experience.

APTC Fiji Country Manager Jonathan Todd said the course would greatly benefit the participants.

"This program will help facilitate the employability of students through work placement, and this will hopefully reduce the stigma around people with disabilities not being able to do certain jobs," Mr Todd said.

Participant Jope Kikau said he was finding the training very useful.

"This is the second week of class and I am learning a lot. Currently, we are working on developing our skills in the different work areas that we want to go into. We are learning some new competencies such as having the right type of attitude. I think this course will definitely help us in the future," Mr Kikau said.

APTC offers technical, vocational education and training to students from 14 Pacific countries and has campuses in Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands and Vanuatu.