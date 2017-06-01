Fiji Time: 7:00 PM on Thursday 1 June

PAC seeks understanding of judiciary's role

MANASA KALOUNIVITI
Thursday, June 01, 2017

Update: 3:43PM SHANNON Touter, the director of the Judiciary, was asked by Opposition Public Accounts Committee member Aseri Radrodro on the roles of the judiciary during the PAC meeting this morning on the 2015 audit issues.

Mr Radrodro specifically asked for an explanation on the functions of the judiciary, the department's role in the whole judiciary system, and the areas it looked after.

"The Judiciary department looks after the courts Fiji wide, the lowest is the Small Claims Tribunal, Magistrates Court, High Court and Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court. The department also looks after the recruitment and selection of employees as well as the construction and renovations of the current court houses; that's basically what we look after in a nutshell," Ms Touter said.

Mr Radrodro further asked whether the recruitment of employees included administration employees, as well as judges and magistrates.

"The Judicial Services Commission looks after the appointments of both judges and magistrates under the Constitution," Ms Touter answered.

The PAC was chaired by Government MP Ashneel Sudhakar with sitting members Mohammed Dean, Mr Radrodro and Ratu Sela Nanovo, supported by teams from the Ministry of Economy and the Office of the Auditor General.








