Fiji begins Tokyo 2020 prep

+ Enlarge this image FASANOC secretary general Lorraine Mar and 2016 Rio Olympics chef de mission Cathy Wong. Picture: FT ONLINE

Update: 3:27PM FIJI preparations for the Japan Olympics in 2020 are now well and truly underway following a favourable trip to the land of the rising sun by Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (FASANOC) officials last month.

FASANOC secretary general Lorraine Mar and sports development officer Makelesi Bulikiobo were part of an Oceania National Olympic Committee site visit to Fukuoka in Japan in mid-May.

Mar was part of six officials from the Pacific who were there to visit places that ONOC had identified to host the Pacific teams while Bulikiobo's trip was funded by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

"Apart from looking at sites identified by ONOC, we were also there to see prefectures which identified its willingness to host Fiji," she said.

While the next Olympic Summer games will be held in Tokyo from July 24 to August 9, 2020, Mar said there were clear indications by at least three different prefectures which worked closely with the Fijian mission in Japan to host Fiji for more long term support.

Mar said that while most of Fiji's pre-Olympics preparations have been done in the United States of America and Australia, the trip helped them understand that Japan was definitely an option.

"It is an option and it's a little bit more complex given the language and also the different culture but the people of Japan are definitely willing to host athletes from Fiji as a pre-Olympics preparation site."