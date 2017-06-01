Pacific has high tobacco rates: SPC

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image SPC says some of the world's highest smoking rates come from the Pacific. Picture: FT ONLINE

Update: 3:21PM SOME of the world's highest smoking rates come from the Pacific and so it causes substantial loss to economies which are still developing.

According to the Pacific Community (SPC), this is one of the reasons Pacific island States have partnered with the regional agency to implement tobacco control programs.

SPC recognises the threat that tobacco poses to Pacific development largely because it kills around seven million people each year and remains the world's leading preventable cause of death.

SPC Director-General Dr Colin Tukuitonga said the partnership between regional countries and the SPC was based on the Pacific Non-Communicable Disease (NCD) Roadmap, which was approved by Pacific ministers at the Joint Economic Forum and Pacific Health Ministers' meeting in 2014.

The roadmap has a large tobacco control focus and calls on countries to gradually increase taxation to eventually 70 per cent.

"Tobacco is a threat to our region's development. The good news is that Pacific island countries and territories recognise this crisis and are proactively implementing measures to address it. Since 2014, nine Pacific members have increased taxes on tobacco products and several have already strengthened their tobacco control legislation, which includes packaging and labeling, restrictions on advertising and sponsorship and declaration of smoke-free public spaces," Dr Tukuitonga said.

"At the inaugural Pacific NCD Summit last year, Pacific leaders committed to strengthening legislation to ensure that they comply with the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control and meet or exceed the Pacific NCD Roadmap taxation target in order to achieve a 'Tobacco Free Pacific' by 2025."

The SPC stated a lot of progress had been made to achieve a Tobacco Free Pacific.