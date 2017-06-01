Faith to inspire

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:16PM THERE are many ills which have badly affected human society which Fiji has not been spared and so our faith must inspire us to do good.

Speaking at the opening of the new Anglican Church Centre and headquarters in Suva today, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said the structure was well placed with views of the "stunning beauty of the Pacific Ocean" from where he said one could - appreciate the splendour of the world that God created".

"But we cannot pretend that the world is a perfect world. There are still many ills that plague human society, and Fiji has not been spared," Mr Bainimarama said.

"Whether it is hunger, poverty or injustice in any of its forms, our faith must inspire us to live by the word of God and lift up those around us to do the same."

He said the Anglican community in Fiji was doing good each day in their work to care for those in need, comfort those in pain and treat every man, woman and child with dignity and respect.

Acknowledging their post-Tropical Cyclone Winston relief work, the head of Government thanked the church members for rallying Anglicans worldwide to the plight of those affected by the disaster.

"And I know I speak for every Fijian when I thank you all for that effort. Again, you showed that the message of compassion that you preach is practised by your followers - who are fully dedicated to making Fiji a safer and more caring place to call home."