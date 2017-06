/ Front page / News

Update: 3:07PM FIJI Sugar Corporation CEO Graham Clark says they need to focus on the important things first before spending time on other projects.

In an interview today, Mr Clarke said this meant focusing on increasing sugarcane yield of farmers to the mill.

"There is no use to focus on other things when there is a shortage of sugarcane," he said.

Mr Clarke is in Labasa today with Attorney General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum as cane harvesting begins up north.