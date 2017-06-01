Fiji Time: 7:00 PM on Thursday 1 June

Passport services now available in Labasa

LUISA QIOLEVU
Thursday, June 01, 2017

Update: 2:40PM NORTHERNERS now have the opportunity to get their passports done at the Immigration office in Labasa instead of travelling all the way to Suva.

This after a new passport machine was commissioned by Attorney General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum today.

"This service will ensure that people don't have to travel long distances to get access to this service and bringing these services closer to the people of Vanua Levu would mean saving time, money and all the hassle of travelling to get access to these services," Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said.

The people of Vanua Levu will now be able to receive their passports after five working days instead of waiting to receive it after 10 working days.








