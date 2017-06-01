Public appeal to identify hit and run victim

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:36PM THE Fiji Police Force is requesting the assistance of the member of the public for information that could assist them identify the victim of a hit and run incident in Suva this morning.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the body of the man was found lying in the middle of the road by a taxi driver after midnight at Foster Road, Walu Bay in Suva.

"The victim of the alleged hit and run accident this morning in Suva is an iTaukei man believed to be aged between 25-30 years old," Ms Naisoro said.

"He was wearing a green t-shirt and blue three quarter pants.

"Anyone with information that could assist us in identifying the victim is kindly requested to call Crime Stoppers on 919 or the Divisional Traffic Officer South on 9905 463."