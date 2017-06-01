Sexual offence cases increase: ODPP

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:32PM THERE was an increase of separate incidences of rape and sexual offences recorded by the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) for the last two months.

A total of 72 separate incidents of rape and sexual offences were recorded in May while 32 separate incidents were recorded in April.

This was revealed by the ODPP in its monthly statement that noted the statistics relating to the number of formal indictments filed in the High Courts of Fiji by the Office of the DPP throughout the month.

For May, the ODPP confirmed that 28 people were charged from the 72 incidents recorded.

The offences comprised 51 rape cases, one attempted rape, three indecent assault, two defilement cases and 15 sexual assault cases.

There were 12 incidents where the accused and the victims were related to each other.

There was one incident where a 61-year-old man is alleged to have sexually assaulted a mentally challenged victim.