Fatal accident ups road death toll

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, June 01, 2017

Update: 2:28PM THE current road death toll stands at 20 compared to the same figure last year.

The latest case being the death of a 46-year-old man after the vehicle he was driving was involved in an accident yesterday morning.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the accident occurred at Votualailai along the Queens Road after 6am.

She said two men aged 35 and 40 years were also traveling in the vehicle.

"The three were heading towards Suva from Lautoka when the driver allegedly lost control of their vehicle causing it to veer off the road and hitting a culvert," Ms Naisoro said.

"All three were conveyed to the Lautoka Hospital whereby the driver was pronounced dead."

The two passengers remain admitted as investigations continue.








