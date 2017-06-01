ACS returns to cricket

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:23PM ALL girls Adi Cakobau School will return as favourites and will face strong competitions from schools in the Central Division like Gospel High School and Ratu Sukuna Memorial School for the national finals this Saturday at Albert Park.

The Fiji Secondary Schools National Finals will see with 13 teams from around the country set to battle it out at Suva's Albert Park grounds.

Cricket Fiji high performance manager Joe Rika said with the U19 Qualifiers confirmed to begin in August in Samoa, Cricket Fiji sees the finals as a much needed practice for players currently in the National squad.

"Tailevu, Nadi, Serua and Suva will be represented at the tournament; it also will see a host of national U19 squad members getting the opportunity to get some game time before final selections," Rika said.

"The inaugural secondary schools girls competition brought through a healthy number of players and has carried onto domestic level."