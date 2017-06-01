McKee's challenge: Placing key position players in professional teams

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:19PM FLYING Fijians head coach John Mckee says it is hard for them to put key position players into professional teams.

It was put to Mckee if they had any plans to develop players in specific positions.

Most Fijian backline players who play overseas were usually placed in the wingers' position during the duration of their rugby season.

But most of those players were usually shifted to centres when playing test match rugby for the Flying Fijians.

"That's the difficulty in the world we live in. It's very hard for us to put key position players into professional teams. Largely, it is out of our control when it goes to the professional teams," Mckee said.

"Fijian players have got quite a reputation to be good wingers and outside backs. And that's what professional clubs recruit."

He said they would be working on securing more chances for their players to be placed in key positions for professional teams.