Elections office to recruit 80 trainers

NASIK SWAMI
Thursday, June 01, 2017

Update: 2:12PM THE Fijian Elections Office will recruit 80 trainers to train election staff for the 2018 polls.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem said they intended to shortlist 100 suitably qualified skilled persons who would then undergo special electoral training of trainers program before being appointed as trainers.

Mr Saneem said this was done to improve the quality of the delivery of the 2018 general elections.

"Just like in 2014 (general elections), the Fijian Elections Office will be directly training the entire 17,000 election officials around the country in approximately 900-plus training sessions," he said.

"The 80 casual short term positions will be spread around the country and interested applicants are required to state their preferred locations in their application forms."

The details of the vacancy are available on the FEO website and would also be published in tomorrow's dailies.








