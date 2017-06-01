Go organic!

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Organics Simplified, a guide for backyard and commercial farming without using chemicals. Picture: LICE MOVONO

Update: 11:57AM ORGANIC certification is like a drivers license in that it needs to be renewed every year and checked by certifying bodies.

The good thing about satisfying the stringent requirements though is that it gets locally-produced organic foods access into the U.S. market.

The acting director of the Pacific Organic and Ethical Trade Community (POETCom), Stephen Hazelman, made the comments at the launch of two guides for organic farmers in Suva this morning.

The first guide, 'Organics Simplified' helps farmers to implement organic methods of controlling pests.

The second document launched is called the 'FRIEND Participatory Guarantee System Guidelines', which helps farmers to move towards safer farming methods and be able to receive third party organic certification.