Fiji Time: 2:09 PM on Thursday 1 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Go organic!

LICE MOVONO
Thursday, June 01, 2017

Update: 11:57AM ORGANIC certification is like a drivers license in that it needs to be renewed every year and checked by certifying bodies.

The good thing about satisfying the stringent requirements though is that it gets locally-produced organic foods access into the U.S. market.

The acting director of the Pacific Organic and Ethical Trade Community (POETCom), Stephen Hazelman, made the comments at the launch of two guides for organic farmers in Suva this morning.

The first guide, 'Organics Simplified' helps farmers to implement organic methods of controlling pests.

The second document launched is called the 'FRIEND Participatory Guarantee System Guidelines', which helps farmers to move towards safer farming methods and be able to receive third party organic certification.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65540.6364
JPY 54.396651.3966
GBP 0.37520.3672
EUR 0.43180.4198
NZD 0.69230.6593
AUD 0.65630.6313
USD 0.48750.4705

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 01st, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Devil blamed for rape
  2. Houses for bachelors
  3. Bainimarama tours NZ naval ship
  4. NFP eyes change
  5. Northern stars Krishna, Tuwai to lead birthday bash
  6. Call for free, fair election
  7. Fiji to lobby US support
  8. Structural damage
  9. $2.8m from bauxite
  10. Youths work for free

Top Stories this Week

  1. $16k freight scam Saturday (27 May)
  2. Boy dies, family seeks answers Tuesday (30 May)
  3. Pastors, villagers burn items allegedly used in witchcraft Tuesday (30 May)
  4. Designer under investigation Monday (29 May)
  5. Inquiry bid foiled Saturday (27 May)
  6. Headman to challenge decision Tuesday (30 May)
  7. Zaira gets congeniality Monday (29 May)
  8. Police investigate elderly man's death Wednesday (31 May)
  9. Contracts clarified Friday (26 May)
  10. 3 doors of a home Saturday (27 May)