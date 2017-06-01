Fiji Time: 2:09 PM on Thursday 1 June

Harmful chemicals in soil

LICE MOVONO
Thursday, June 01, 2017

Update: 11:31AM WE need to go back to the beginning and re-examine the way we farm food and manage the soils we grow them from.

There is evidence to suggest that the use of chemical and man-made farm pest control substances are causing diseases.

With that background, a local development organisation which focuses on community health and entrepreneurial initiatives conducted research which produced guides for organic farming.

The guides, produced by the Foundation for Rural Integrated Enterprise and Development were launched in Suva today.

FRIEND Fiji executive director Sashi Kiran said the guides would help people reduce the use of harmful chemicals in farming.

"Unseen, man-made chemical present in the food we are consuming is causing people to become sick from various non-communicable diseases," Ms Kiran said.

The 'Growing Organics Booklet' was produced with the support of the UNDP, the Sustainable Development Goal Fund (SDG-F) and the Pacific Organic and Ethical Trade Community (POET-Com) of the Pacific Community (SPC).








