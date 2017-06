/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum with Tui Macuata Ratu Wiliame Katonivere and FSC chief executive Graham Clark at the opening of the harvesting season in Labasa this morning. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

Update: 11:23AM THE harvesting season started in the North and Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has pleaded with cane farmers, lorry drivers and mill workers to have a positive attitude towards the sugar industry.

He also asked mill workers to have companssion for the lorry drivers who wait for long hours outside the mill.

He also stressed the need to not politicise the sugar industry but for everyone to have a positive attitude in working towards building the industry.