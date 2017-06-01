/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Overgrown bushes and trees can obstruct drivers' views and also cause accidents. Picture: File

ROADSIDE overgrown bushes have frustrated motorists on Taveuni who are complaining of poor visibility on roads.

Some have blamed the overgrown bushes for causing minor accidents because drivers' views are obstructed around road bends.

A bus company, Pacific Transport Ltd, has also raised concerns through its manager Prakash Sami.

Mr Sami said the situation forced him to have daily talks with his drivers before they went on trips to villages.

"I need to remind them every day to drive slowly. It is their duty and most importantly when the bushes by the roadsides are huge, it blocks a driver's view ahead," he said.

"The long tree branches by the roadside have also stretched on to the roadside and are a risk for motorists and pedestrians as well."

Pedestrians walking along the roadside, he said, had at times, moved further into the bushes to save themselves from being hit by cars.

"That has happened in Taveuni and because the drivers can't see clearly ahead, they move towards the side of the road to avoid accidents but are a risk for pedestrians," Mr Sami said.

"But I hope the FRA (Fiji Roads Authority) does something about it and how often do they maintain these roadside bushes."

FRA chief executive officer John Hutchinson said clearing of overgrown bushes are done every three months.

"Fulton Hogan Hiways occupy a depot on the island and have a team and equipment based at Waiyevo to carry out routine maintenance work throughout the island," he said.

"If members of the public feel that the level of service is not up to their expectation they can contact Fiji Roads Authority on 5720.

"However, the roads on Taveuni are open for travel. The FRA has recently reviewed the levels of service and frequency of maintenance carried out on Taveuni and can confirm it is the same, if not better than previously undertaken by the Department of National Roads and the Public Works Department," Mr Hutchinson said.