Tamanisau-first Fijian to join APRA

+ Enlarge this image Eremasi Tamanisau Sr receives the Medal of the Order of Fiji from the former President Ratu Sir Kamisese Mara at Government House in 1996. Picture: Supplied

The late Eremasi Cama Tamanisau Sr, one of Fiji's greatest composers and songwriters of the past 60 years, has composed more than 300 musical works, many of which are registered with the Fiji Performing Rights Association (FPRA) and the Australasian Performing Rights Association (APRA).

Some of the iTaukei classics he composed include the famous vanua songs, Ena Dela Ni Wai Siliva, Rewa Au Cibi Tu, Cabe Na Lotu Mai Na Yatu Lau, Tagimoucia Ga, Siga I Tailevu, Isa Lei Lawaqa, Na Luvequ (Verata), and Na Noqu Vanua.

First Fijian

He was also the first Fijian to become a member of APRA in 1971.

APRA was then the only organisation in Australasia and Fiji responsible for looking after the interests of its music composers.

His passion for music led him to persuade fellow musicians such as Ratu Manu Korovulavula and Dr Manoa Masi to move towards the formation of a local organisation to look after the interests of Fijian composers.

This led to the first formal meeting of what was later called the Fiji Composers and Performers Association (FCPA) in 1978.

The FCPA was the forerunner of what we now know as the Fiji Performing Rights Association (FPRA), an organisation which now has more than 700 member composers and during the past five years has paid more than $1 million in royalties to its members.

Eremasi Sr was later presented with the APRA Special Merit Award by the APRA in 1984 at the FCPA Awards Night held at the President's Hotel in Lami where APRA managing director John Sturman made the presentation in recognition of Eremasi Sr's original composition, Sai Levuka Ga.

Early years

Eremasi was born in the village of Naisaumua, Verata, Tailevu in 1926, the second eldest in a family of seven and music had been part of his daily life while growing up at the village.

"Whether it was a mother crooning a lullaby to her baby; the singing of a popular sere ni cumu by the village youths, the chanting of King David's Psalms by the elderly women, or the penetrating sound of the vakalutu-i-voce by men returning from the sea in the calm of the evening," eldest son Eremasi Jr told The Fiji Times Backtracks team yesterday.

He said it was in this environment that his father's musical talent was nurtured.

"The day the gramophone was first introduced to Naisaumua in 1935 was a day of celebration in the village and it was a milestone in his musical career ? it was his first exposure to Western music."

Early days with the gramophone

He said within three days, Eremasi Sr and his friends were able to sing along with the gramophone, some in broken English versions; their own English versions.

Eremasi Jr said in 1936, at the age of 10, his father attended Suva Methodist Boys School and it was not unusual to see him with his friends in Toorak singing away to the accompaniment of a homemade ukulele after school hours, imitating Dick Powell, who sang the well known 'Indian Love Call. Renowned Fijian composer Ratu Manu (Korovulavula) then adapted this well-known tune into the iTaukei version which was then made famous by his Southern Brothers Band in the early 1960s.

During his secondary education at Lelean Memorial School from 1942 to 1944, Eremasi Sr had ample time to exercise his vocal cords, being the school choir soloist.

It was also at Lelean that he wrote his first song Noda Gauna Lagilagi, an adaptation of a Negro spiritual. The song was the highlight of the school break-up function at the Baker Hall in 1944 and had as its theme, the school's success in that year which included winning the coveted Dean's Trophy from Queen Victoria School ? a feat no other school had been able to achieve in six years.

First public performance

In 1946, Eremasi Sr made his public performance through a live broadcast at the ZJV (the broadcasting station at the time) in the Fijian Harmony Isle Hour program with his Soqe Loa Group in which they sang eight of his adaptations. The group's style influenced the change in trend from the traditional way of singing to the new four-part harmony with musical accompaniment using a wider chord spectrum.

It was not until 1947 that Eremasi composed his first original work, Na Noda Gauna while still a student at Nasinu Teachers College.

Nasinu farewell

"It was a tearful farewell in Nasinu at the 1948 graduation function when fellow colleagues, now all deceased ? Navitalai Taga, Asalusi Tavesivesi, Josefata Tabuya, Savenaca Narube, Joji Cavalevu, Moritikei Wavu, Isoa Loanakadavu, Sekove Raboiliku, Eparama Senikuraciri, Levy Underwood, Joeli Naivalurua ? and Eremasi sang his three compositions Na Noda Gauna, Sa Moce Nasinu, and Vakarau Tu Buna (Keu Dau Lewa Na Lako)," Eremasi Jr said.

He said the mood of the evening was clearly reflected in the themes of the three songs ? the appeal to the graduates to do their utmost for their country while there is still time, farewell to Nasinu, and parting from one's loved one.

"This same group made a successful tour of Viti Levu later that year after its popularity was established through a live broadcast with ZJV," he said.

Eremasi Jr said Ratu Kadavulevu School was his father's first posting as a teacher in 1949 and Noqu Koronivuli Uasivi (or My Beloved School) was composed there in 1950 and the song has become a part of the school tradition.

The Nasinu graduates of 1948 and former pupils of RKS who became teachers then formed the nucleus of the Fijian Teachers Choir when it was formed under his leadership in 1956.

Wai Siliva Group

With the help and encouragement of the late Dr Rusiate Nayacakalou, he formed the Wai Siliva Group in 1968. The name was derived from his 1960 composition about the chiefly island of Bau called Wai Siliva. The bulk of the group was made up of students of Nasinu Teachers College, where Eremasi Sr was the lecturer in music from 1966 to 1976.

The success and popularity of the group resulted in the cutting of the disc called The Echoes Of Fiji in Sydney, Australia.

All eleven songs in the disc were his original compositions and included Lovely Frangipani (Noqu Senibua), Dua Ga Na Bogi, Wai Siliva, Liwavi Au Na Tokalau, RNZAF, Goodbye Korolevu, and 300 Islands.

In a combined effort between the FBC and local musicians to improve the standard of local music, the FBC Choir was formed under the leadership of Dr Nayakalou and Eremasi Sr in 1969.

And a request from the wife of the principal of NTC at the time, reminiscing about her younger days in Levuka where she grew up, fell in love, and married, resulted in Eremasi Sr's most popular composition, Sai Levuka Ga in 1967.

It was the FBC Choir who first made it popular over the air when they recorded it in 1969.

After the presentation of the APRA Special Merit Award in September 1984, Eremasi Sr, with his youngest daughter Lisi and sons Vili and Eremasi Jr, could not do more but sing Sai Levuka Ga, much to the appreciation of the crowd.

"Significantly, this was the first time that the Tamanisau family have come together to sing this song in public, and caused a few tears among the audience," Eremasi Jr said.

In 1971 Eremasi Sr became a member of the APRA, the first Fijian to become so as mentioned above. He is also a member of the Australasian Mechanical Copyright Owners Society.

Recognition of his work resulted in his being presented the Fiji Independence Medal in 1970. He was nationally honoured by receiving the Medal of the Order of Fiji, and the Member of the Order of Fiji awards

Eremasi's deep interest in music had also made him very active in encouraging local composers and performers develop their talents and also in making them aware of how to protect their work.

On his thoughts and hopes for the development of music in Fiji, he said: "I would be happy to see the development of a national program to help the creative ability of the individual."

Eremasi Jr, in talking about his father's musical career, said jokingly: "His whole life revolved around his passion for music; he lived and breathed music and sometimes his family priorities would take second place to his passion. But we the family all understood where he was coming from and where he was taking us; we all, even our close family friends fell for the way he loved and shared his music."