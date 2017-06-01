Saving villages from the waves

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image At Tiliva Village before the breakwater was erected, the sea reached the damaged coconut tree trunk at high tide. Now with the breakwater, the sea only reaches a few metres before the tree trunk at high tide. Picture: ATU RASEA

AS sea levels continue to rise, some maritime villages have now found an ancient solution to the problem of sand erosion.

Villagers of Somosomo on Gau have lined up rocks to act as a breakwater or barrier. This knowledge was passed down by their forefathers.

Village headman Tomasi Dranikula said because the sea current flowed from every direction, the stone breakwater assisted in pushing sand up closer to the shore.

Villager Serupepeli Tobe said since the construction of the stone breakwater last year, the village shoreline naturally reclaimed about 10 metres by 50 metres of sand along its shoreline.

Joeli Tukana of Tiliva Village in the district of Nakasaleka, Kadavu, said the rise in sea level had taken away one row of houses in the village and was on the verge of taking the second row when they found a solution.

"If I can remember right, four houses are gone because of the rising sea level. Where they used to stand is now occupied by sand. We tried building our own sea wall by filling sacks of sand and piling it on the beach but that was not strong enough to withstand the power of the waves."

Tiliva Village headman Mosese Waqamailau said it was in 2012 when they were advised to erect stone breakwaters to save the village.

With a white sandy beach that stretches about 200 metres, Mr Waqamailau said within five years about 10 metres of the beach was naturally restored.

"We carried rocks and piled them out to sea and this has helped restore the shoreline and also save the village."

Associate Professor in Marine Studies at the University of the South Pacific, Dr Joeli Veitayaki, said research found that stone breakwater minimised the impacts of the rise in sea level.

He said more than 10 years ago a stone breakwater structure was erected at Naovuka and Lamiti on Gau and they had seen the results. He said before the intervention the coastline had eroded. He said there had been other projects which gave them positive results.

"It's there still and adequately addressing coastal erosion in that area. It is actually accumulating the sand on the land side.

"The villagers constructed that stone structure based on my advice that we do not want to stop the waves (as sea walls do) because they bring in the sand.

"We built the stone breakwater to break the bigger than normal waves so that they do not break at the beach and take away the sand because they have too much power. That was our belief and the results over the years seemed to have confirmed that."

Dr Veitayaki added that the replanting of mangroves needed to be done away from the coastline.

"We are now advising the people to plant mangroves away from the coastline for the same reason. The seedlings will not be thumped by the waves on the coastline and there will be more area for accumulation of sediments and sand on the land side. The mangroves can also spread on both sides — landward and seaward."

According to the National Geographic, the global mean sea level (GMSL) has risen by four to eight inches (10 to 20 centimetres) in the past century. However, the annual rate of rise over the past 20 years has been 0.13 inches (3.2 millimetres) a year, roughly twice the average speed of the preceding 80 years.