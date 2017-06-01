Fiji Time: 2:09 PM on Thursday 1 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Group of companies raise cash for cancer

Aqela Susu
Thursday, June 01, 2017

THE Motibhai Group has taken yet another step in its efforts to help cancer patients in the country through the Fiji Cancer Society.

This was after it announced another fundraising initiative yesterday, in addition to the Bushells Fiji's Biggest Morning Tea campaign.

From May 1 to September 30, five cents from every packet of Bushells Tea sold will be donated to the Fiji Cancer Society.

Motibhai Group director Rajesh Patel said the initiative was part of continued support for the society and cancer patients.

"We already have been supporting Fiji Cancer Society through the Fiji's Biggest Morning Tea as the major sponsor and this is something we thought that we will do as an extra this year," Mr Patel said.

"It's going to get in another $30,000. Traditionally, we've been raising I think around $70,000 per annum so if we put in the same effort, is better, we will be able to raise over $100,000 for the Fiji Cancer Society."

FCS board chairman Phillip Low said the society was thankful to the Motibhai Group for the new initiative and said innovative contributions such as this allowed the society to expand its reach and take its community and screening programs further.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65540.6364
JPY 54.396651.3966
GBP 0.37520.3672
EUR 0.43180.4198
NZD 0.69230.6593
AUD 0.65630.6313
USD 0.48750.4705

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 01st, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Devil blamed for rape
  2. Houses for bachelors
  3. Bainimarama tours NZ naval ship
  4. NFP eyes change
  5. Northern stars Krishna, Tuwai to lead birthday bash
  6. Call for free, fair election
  7. Fiji to lobby US support
  8. Structural damage
  9. $2.8m from bauxite
  10. Youths work for free

Top Stories this Week

  1. $16k freight scam Saturday (27 May)
  2. Boy dies, family seeks answers Tuesday (30 May)
  3. Pastors, villagers burn items allegedly used in witchcraft Tuesday (30 May)
  4. Designer under investigation Monday (29 May)
  5. Inquiry bid foiled Saturday (27 May)
  6. Headman to challenge decision Tuesday (30 May)
  7. Zaira gets congeniality Monday (29 May)
  8. Police investigate elderly man's death Wednesday (31 May)
  9. Contracts clarified Friday (26 May)
  10. 3 doors of a home Saturday (27 May)