Group of companies raise cash for cancer

+ Enlarge this image Letila Toga of Nadi points to the special signage on the Bushells Tea packet while daughter Losana looks on. Picture: SUPPLIED

THE Motibhai Group has taken yet another step in its efforts to help cancer patients in the country through the Fiji Cancer Society.

This was after it announced another fundraising initiative yesterday, in addition to the Bushells Fiji's Biggest Morning Tea campaign.

From May 1 to September 30, five cents from every packet of Bushells Tea sold will be donated to the Fiji Cancer Society.

Motibhai Group director Rajesh Patel said the initiative was part of continued support for the society and cancer patients.

"We already have been supporting Fiji Cancer Society through the Fiji's Biggest Morning Tea as the major sponsor and this is something we thought that we will do as an extra this year," Mr Patel said.

"It's going to get in another $30,000. Traditionally, we've been raising I think around $70,000 per annum so if we put in the same effort, is better, we will be able to raise over $100,000 for the Fiji Cancer Society."

FCS board chairman Phillip Low said the society was thankful to the Motibhai Group for the new initiative and said innovative contributions such as this allowed the society to expand its reach and take its community and screening programs further.