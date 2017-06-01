'Stand up to disease'

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Strength of two women ... Losalini Bolatagici with her mother, Lavenia Rasoqosoqo. Picture: SUPPLIED

IF there is one thing journalist Losalini Bolatagici wants to share to cancer patients and families of those suffering from cancer that would be to stand up against the deadly disease.

Having to look after her mother since she was diagnosed with breast and cervical cancer last October, life has been quiet tough for the 32-year-old mother.

Mrs Bolatagici described the journey as a challenging one for her, especially in trying to juggle work, family and looking after her sick mother.

"Ever since she was diagnosed, she has spent most of her time in hospital," she said.

"It was quite a challenge for me personally because I was just landed a new job around that time and I was trying to settle in.

"However, I am thankful that I have a strong and wonderful mother. She goes through a lot of pain, but she often keeps that from me. Deep down I know she doesn't want to burden me because I already have a lot on my shoulders dealing with work and my family."

She said one of the painful experiences she has had to live with since her mother's diagnosis was seeing her hide her pain through her smiles just to spend time with her grandchildren.

Mrs Bolatagici said she was thankful to her husband for standing by her during one of her most trying times.

"I have probably become a familiar face at the Lancaster Ward. I have come across some who have lost the battle and I came to know some too personally because of the time spent with my mother," she said.

"It is quite heartbreaking seeing the pain and hurt their families have to endure.

"My mother believes her stay at the hospital is a blessing in disguise because it is a God-given opportunity for her to share the word of God, save some lives before they are called to eternal rest.

"I always took cancer for granted until my mother got cancer. Cancer is a monster and we should stand up against it.

"My advice is to get tested whenever you suspect abnormalities in your health. You never know, it might be cancer. Don't leave it until it's too late," Mrs Bolatagici said.