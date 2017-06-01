Skydiving thrills

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Skydivers freefall during their jump. Picture: SUPPLIED

ABOUT to 100 skydivers from across the world gathered at Plantation Island Resort this week marking the largest skydiving group to free-fall and parachute to a landing point in Fiji.

The event was organised by Sydney Skydivers and Skydive Fiji in a bid to promote the country as a suitable destination for the sport.

Yesterday the group of skydivers convened at Plantation Island Resort golfcourse for a series of jumps.

Sydney Skydivers director Phil Onis said this was also the first time he organised an event of this calibre out of Australia.

"We have had to limit this to highly experienced skydivers because the island is very small and because we are going to 14000 feet so it's very important that we land properly on the island," he said.

"The more experienced the person the easier it is for them to land on the island."

He added all the skydivers had at least more than 1000 jumps experience which was also one of the requirements for the event.

The skydiving meet cost $100,000 to put together and will conclude on Saturday.

Skydive Fiji Director Tim Joyce said they had been planning the event for a while and since the start of the event last week Saturday, it was deemed a success.

"We have had a few logistical issues in terms of getting fuel across, but overall it has been a resounding success," he said.

"This is also about show casing a different venue to the rest of the world and particularly for the islands like Malolo Lailai.

The event was supported by the Australian Parachute Association which supplied coaches for the week-long event.