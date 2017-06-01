Devil blamed for rape

/ Front page / News

THE mother of a 13-year-old girl who was allegedly raped at their Nabua home was told by the accused that a devil must have committed the act on her daughter.

The 40-year-old revealed this when she took the witness stand for the prosecution as the trial continued before Justice Riyaz Hamza at the High Court in Suva yesterday.

The accused, who is the witness's husband, is standing trial for the alleged offences.

He is charged with one count of rape and four counts of sexual assault.

The alleged incidents happened in March last year while the complainant, her mother, her siblings and stepfather were asleep in their living room.

In her evidence, the mother said on March 19, they were sleeping in their living room when she was awoken by her 14-year-old daughter's cry. She said when she asked her she told her that someone was touching her when she slept.

The mother of eight said she sat up and cried too. When she confronted her husband, he denied doing anything to her daughter. She said he claimed that a devil must have committed the act on her daughter.

She said she then told the accused there was no devil in the house and accused him of committing the act.

She said the accused told her that the devil who committed the act was standing outside.

She informed the court that when she looked outside she only saw a woman who just returned from consuming grog at a nearby house.

She said that the same incident happened again on March 22 while they were also sleeping in their living room.

The trial continues today.